MADISON COUNTY - On Thursday, March 26, 2015, the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) will be hosting its 38th annual dinner, themed “Educate! Empower! Thrive!” at the Lewis & Clark Community College – The Commons. This notable event generates support for Urban League programs such as Housing, Employment, Economic Inclusion and more.

As part of this annual celebration, MCUL will recognize those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and also pay tribute to emerging young leaders. “As we venture into the future, our expectations and hopes for the youth of this community remain steadfast,” says Brenda Walker McCain, MCUL President and CEO. “Intelligent, passionate and proud young people are essential to the successful development of Madison County and we would like to recognize and promote their achievements and excellence.”

Awards will include:

Chairman’s Memorial Award – Noted for legacy participation in Madison County in the areas of education and youth leadership.

Chairman's Award - Noted for participation in creating and promoting education and youth empowerment.

Empowered Youth – Noted for exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude.

Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:15 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For more information about the 38th Annual Dinner, or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.

About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

