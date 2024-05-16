EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County TRIAD is set to host its first Senior Fair next week.

The fair is being held during Older Americans Month and will provide seniors with a one-stop shop for available resources from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“There are a wide variety of resources available for seniors, but not everyone may be aware of them,” Sheriff’s Capt. William Marconi said. “Our goal is to help connect seniors with Madison County’s resources and other information to help them stay safe, informed and healthy.”

Marconi, who is also president of Madison County TRIAD, said the event is an opportunity for seniors, their families and their caregivers to learn about services that are available across the county as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you are a senior, care for a senior, or love a senior, you won’t want to miss this event,” he said.

TRIAD, but rather represents a group of three, or the three sectors of a community that partner to keep older adults safe from crime — public safety, criminal justice, and the older adult community. TRIAD has two objectives — reduce crime against older adults and to reduce the fear of crime that older adults experience.

“This event is going to be a win-win partnership for seniors and our entire community,” Marconi said.

Madison County offices participating in the event include: Sheriff, State’s Attorney, Chief County Assessment Office, Board of Review, Community Development, County Clerk/Recorder’, Circuit Clerk, Veterans Assistance Commission, 911, Mental Health Board and Health Department. Other offices include state officials as well as the Illinois Treasurer’s Office iCash,

Organizations will be available to answer questions on everything from senior scams to tax breaks for seniors.

More like this: