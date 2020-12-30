EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Christmas tree drop-off points have been released. The full list is provided here.

Illinois State Fire Marshal Matthew Perez had this statement for his office in regard to the importance of Christmas tree recycling: "It is time to dispose of the tree after Christmas or when the tree starts to dry out. "Dried-out Christmas trees are fire hazards and should NOT be placed in a garage or up against your house. Check with your local community to see if they have a Christmas tree recycling program. Bring in all outdoor lights and extension cords after the holidays to prevent hazards and to preserve them for future use."

Alton has five tree recycling locations:

Riverview Park on Park Avenue

Haskell Park at 1211 Henry Street

James Killion Park at Salu - Washington Avenue at Salu

Milton Park - End of Aberdeen Avenue

Former Great Central Lumber Lot at the foot of Henry Street.

Edwardsville has the Winston Brown Recreation Complex at the west end of Hoppe Park in the parking lot available. The address for the Edwardsville drop off is 1325 Schiller Avenue.

Edwardsville Township has a drop-off place at the Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, near the dumpster.

Foster Township has a drop-off at the Township Garage at 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton.

The Village ofEast Alton has a drop-off location at the City Garage, 331 Playground Court.

Collinsville has locations at Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, and Woodland Park on Olive Street at Fletcher Field parking lot.

