EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County property tax bills have completed printing and will be headed to mailboxes starting Friday.

“Those who signed up for electronic delivery received their bills on Wed June 3, while the remainder of bills will begin the mailing process on Fri June 5” Treasurer Chris Slusser said. “The first installment is due July 9, however for those who cannot make the first payment on time there will be a grace period of two months with no penalties. We understand there are people struggling.”

Slusser said there are people who are temporarily unemployed and local businesses that are losing revenue so the county looked for ways to give taxpayers a break.

“We can’t discount or abate real estate taxes, but we can give people a little more time to pay if they’re facing a hardship,” he said.

Subsequent due dates are on Sept. 9, Oct. 9 and Dec. 9.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler was the first property owner to pay taxes on Wednesday. He said when he was treasurer from 2010 to 2016 he learned the importance of the first tax payment, especially for school districts.

“School districts depend on that first installment to help with the cash flow at the start of the school year,” Prenzler said. “Anyone who isn’t facing a hardship should make their first installment payment on time. I feel like I’m doing my part.”

Slusser said prior to the County Board’s “grace period” approval on May 22, he had reached out to the school superintendents to inform them about the plan so they could prepare for the delay in receiving some tax payments. Schools are the largest recipients of property tax revenue.

“Our school superintendents were understanding and supportive of the measure,” he said. “They understand we’re in unprecedented times, and they have time to prepare for the delay.”

Regional Superintendent Rob Werden agreed that the first payment helps with a school district’s cash flow, especially during the summer, as they are waiting for grants and other funding to come through.

“I want to thank Treasurer Slusser and the good communication between his office and the school districts,” Werden said. “We understand the seriousness of this issue and all the superintendents are appreciative that he reached out.”

Slusser said although the treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed.

“Property tax bills are determined by four factors: the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions,” he said.

Slusser said the office mailed tax bills on the more than 135,000 parcels and 600 were sent electronically.

The Treasurer’s office is encouraging taxpayers to avoid paying in person because of COVID-19 restrictions . Although the public can still pay in person, longer wait times should be expected and social distancing guidelines will remain in place. Other ways to pay include by mail, at local banks, or online at www.madcotreasurer.org.

For questions or more information visit the Treasurer’s website or contact the office at 618-692-6260.

