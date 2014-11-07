Madison County Treasurer thanks voters
Thank you Madison County voters
I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the voters in Madison County for re-electing me as Treasurer. I'm honored that you put your trust in me once again.
Since first being elected, I kept the promises I made to you.
I automated and reformed the tax sales, cut the treasurer's budget by 30 percent, and invested county funds safely, tripling deposits in local banks from $30 to $90 million.
My innovations for the office included free and easy electronic payment options and increased internet security.
It's a new day, and a new term. I am committed to serving every taxpayer in Madison County. I care about how your tax dollars are spent.
Kurt Prenzler, CPA
Madison County Treasurer
Madison County Administration Building
157 N. Main Street, Suite 125
P.O. Box 729
Edwardsville, IL 62025
618-692-7470
618-692-7020 fax
