Thank you Madison County voters

I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the voters in Madison County for re-electing me as Treasurer. I'm honored that you put your trust in me once again.

Since first being elected, I kept the promises I made to you.

Article continues after sponsor message

I automated and reformed the tax sales, cut the treasurer's budget by 30 percent, and invested county funds safely, tripling deposits in local banks from $30 to $90 million.

My innovations for the office included free and easy electronic payment options and increased internet security.

It's a new day, and a new term. I am committed to serving every taxpayer in Madison County. I care about how your tax dollars are spent.

Kurt Prenzler, CPA

Madison County Treasurer

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main Street, Suite 125

P.O. Box 729

Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-692-7470

618-692-7020 fax

More like this: