EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the second installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the holiday weekend approaching, I want to remind everyone that the second of four tax installments will be due Sept. 6th,” Slusser said. “Our office is closed Monday, Sept. 4th for Labor Day, but will otherwise be open for business from 8:30AM-4:30PM, Tuesday-Friday.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Sept. 6th.

If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment or schedule all remaining payments. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by E-Check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.

Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on Sept. 6, Oct. 6 and Dec. 6. Taxpayers who are planning to set up their installments must do so by September 5th for it to withdraw on the due date.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $402.5 million that is distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.” Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

