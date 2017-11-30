EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the fourth and final installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Dec. 6th,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Dec. 6th.

If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by E-Check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.

For those who have sold taxes in prior years, it’s important to note that if a full tax bill payment is not made by Dec. 6th, a tax buyer can pay current year taxes which adds additional fees plus interest. Failure to redeem sold taxes in prior years could result in loss of property, please call (618) 692-6291 with questions about sold taxes.

Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on each of the next due dates, Oct. 6 and Dec. 6.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $402.5 million that is distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

