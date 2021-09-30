EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund (IMET) Board named Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser as its newest trustee at its August 27th meeting.

“It’s an honor to serve on the IMET Board and highlight the success of the Madison County investment portfolio, which consistently ranks as one of the top performers in the state,” said Slusser.

IMET is a local government investment pool offering investment funds for finance officers, treasurers, official custodians of municipal funds, and other public agency monies in the State of Illinois. IMET currently has more than $900 million in assets under management and is governed by an eight-member board of trustees.

IMET Board Chairman Christy Powell said the board is confident in its selection of Slusser. “We are confident Chris’s wide-ranging professional experiences, knowledge as an investment professional, and his downstate county official perspective will be invaluable to IMET,” Powell said.

Sofia Anastopoulos, CFA and IMET Executive Director, believes Slusser’s participation as a trustee will benefit IMET and its participants, counties, and public agencies throughout the state.

“Chris Slusser has always been active in numerous charitable, civic, religious, political, and professional organizations in the state, so I was just thrilled when he was interested in the opportunity to serve on the IMET Board of Trustees,” Anastopoulos said.

Slusser’s term will run through the next IMET annual meeting in March 2022, at which point he is eligible for election to a three-year term.

About Chris Slusser:

Chris Slusser has served as Madison County Treasurer since 2016. His deep financial professional experience includes work as an investment advisor, Chief Financial Officer for ROI Realty Partners, and as Vice President of RLP Development Company. Slusser’s adjustments to the Madison County investment portfolio resulted in being the top performer in the state, generating millions of dollars in additional interest that helped county government lower its property tax burden on businesses, working families, and seniors.

About IMET:

The Illinois Metropolitan Investment Fund (IMET) is a local government investment pool. IMET offers two investment funds for finance officers, treasurers, and other official custodians of municipal funds, and other public agency monies in the State of Illinois. These funds are the IMET 1-3 Year Series and the IMET Convenience Series. IMET also offers arbitrage rebate calculation services for participants whose bond proceeds are subject to federal arbitrage restrictions and cash flow projection modeling. IMET is governed by an eight-member board, with members from Geneva, Plainfield, Lake Zurich, Champaign, Minooka, Peotone, Bloomingdale, and Wood River. Visit https://www.investimet.com/ for more information about IMET.

