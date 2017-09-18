GRANITE CITY - In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host a series of open house-style public meetings this month.

At the meetings, staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments. The proposed changes are in response to a recent trend in low ridership on early morning and evenings trips and include the following routes:

#2 Granite City Shuttle

#7 Alton – Edwardsville

#9 Washington Shuttle

#11 Brown Shuttle

#12 Bethalto Shuttle

#15 East Collinsville Shuttle

#16 Edwardsville Shuttle

#17 Edwardsville-SIUE Shuttle

#18 Collinsville Regional

#19 Edwardsville – Collinsville

#21 West Collinsville Shuttle

MCT is also proposing small adjustments to the #1X Riverbend Express and the #14 Highland Shuttle. If approved, the changes would take effect in January 2018.

Times, dates and locations of the public meetings are listed below:

MCT Alton Station Monday, September 18, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MCT Wood River Station Monday, September 18, 2017 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

MCT Edwardsville Station Tuesday, September 19, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MCT Collinsville Station Thursday, September 21, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MCT Granite City Station Thursday, September 21, 2017 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For a complete summary of proposed changes by route, and for individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to view the proposal, the proposed changes are listed online at www.mct.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s important that we manage our system and provide service that is commensurate with demand,” said MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane. “When there is demand we have improved service, and when demand decreases it’s appropriate to eliminate low performing trips.”

Comments can be e-mailed to info@mct.org or sent to:

Madison County Transit

c/o January 2018 Service Change

One Transit Way

PO Box 7500

Granite City, IL 62040.

All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 to be considered.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 130 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: