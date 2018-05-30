MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Transit is raising awareness about their services throughout the summer including the Summer Youth Pass.

Last year, nearly 20,000 Madison County high school and middle school students were given the opportunity to ride for free all summer long with the Summer Youth Pass. The pass, valid Memorial Day through Labor Day, provides access for students to get to work for summer jobs, visit friends, enjoy parks and save some money.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Transit is also highlighting the MCT Trails this summer. Nearly two decades ago, in an effort to preserve vital rail corridors, the 130-mile extensive trail system which provides an excellent opportunity to cycling.

With gas prices on the rise, Madison County residents are encouraged to “Dump the Pump” and try transit, carpooling or bicycling to commute from work and school during the month of June. Thousands of residents own cars, but many have realized that there are more affordable, convenient and sustainable ways to get around.

For more information on Madison County Transit visit www.mct.org or call 618-797-4636.

More like this: