PONTOON BEACH - The month of May is National Bike Month, and with more than 135 miles of scenic, Class I bikeways, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be celebrating all month long on the MCT Trails with a variety of activities. This year, MCT is introducing a new activity book, a Trail Critter Challenge, hosting Trail Adventures After School, and will attend community events as well.

TRAIL CRITTERS ADVENTURE BOOK

New this year, MCT has produced original Trail Critters Adventure Books; small activity books inspired by the “Trail Critters” art collection found on the MCT Trails. The book is full of activities for all ages, including coloring sheets, critter profiles, and more. MCT has also recently installed plaques at the base of each Trail Critter with a raised outline. The new Adventure Books provide blank pages for adventurous trailgoers to place over the raised outlines and make a pencil or crayon rubbing of each Trail Critter. While there is a limited number of books available, those interested can pick them up at several locations throughout the county, including libraries and local businesses, or by attending an MCT Trails event. Visit mcttrails.org/calendar for a complete list of locations.

TRAIL CRITTER CHALLENGE

Building on the success of previous scavenger hunts, MCT is once again facilitating an interactive challenge through the “GooseChase” app. This missions for this year’s challenge are focused on the new MCT Trail Critters and include a mix of activities you can complete at home, and challenges that will take you to the MCT Trails. Individuals who complete all of the missions before the Challenge ends on May 31 will be entered to win MCT Trails-themed prizes. Follow the steps below to participate:

Download the free GooseChase app and search for the “MCT Trails GooseChase Trail Critters Challenge” or the game code “LP9V8L,” and join the game as a guest or create a free account.

Obtain an MCT Trails “Trail Critters Adventure Book” (you’ll need one to complete missions).

Complete all of the missions correctly by 8 p.m. on May 31 to be entered to win a variety of prizes!

The missions go live May 1 at 8 a.m. and participants have until 8 p.m. on May 31, 2024 to complete them.

MCT TRAILS EVENTS

MCT will be hosting several family-friendly events along various MCT Trails this May, which will feature activities snacks, and some new MCT Trails items. Bring a bike, a helmet, and come out to a Trail Adventures After School near you.

Thursday, May 2: MCT Leclaire Park & Ride, Edwardsville 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 9: Drost Park, Maryville 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: REC Fest, Alton 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 23: MERPD Park & Ride, Collinsville 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 30: Tri-Township Park, Troy 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Join MCT and Jarvis township on Thursday, May 30 for an end of bike month celebration in Tri-Township Park, co-hosted with Jarvis Township for helmet fittings and family friendly activities.

“Madison County has become an outdoor recreation destination thanks to the MCT Trails,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “In addition to this year’s scavenger hunt, we’re hosting four great events to encourage trailgoers of all ages to experience the MCT Trails this month!”

For more information about the MCT Trails, or how to participate in National Bike Month activities visit www.mcttrails.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), e-mail trails@mct.org, or find MCT Trails on Facebook and Instagram.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 135 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

