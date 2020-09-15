SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced additional COVID-19-related deaths in Jersey County and Madison County. The COVID-19-related death in Jersey County was a female in her 90s and the one in Madison County was a male in his 70s. Madison County also topped the 5,000-mark in COVID-19 cases today and now has 5020 cases with 122 deaths.

IDPH announced today 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours.

St. Clair County has 6,043 total positive COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths, IDPH said.

Macoupin County has 440 total positive COVID-19 cases with 6 deaths, while Jersey County has 361 cases and 13 deaths, Greene County has 178 cases with 2 deaths and Calhoun County has 34 cases.

These are the additional COVID-19-related deaths statewide in Illinois in the past 24 hours:

Christian County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Jasper County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827. As of last night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

