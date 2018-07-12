EDWARDSVILLE — Repairs and improvements totaling more than $13.5 million are set to start next week at the Madison County Jail, Courthouse and Administration Building.

Director of Facilities Rob Schmidt said that as work gets underway the projects would affect parking for both the public and county employees.

“The jail renovation project is scheduled to start Monday,” Schmidt said. “Construction crews will be utilizing part of the parking lot as work begins and crews will start the concrete replacement project on July 21.”

Schmidt said that between 30 to 40 parking spaces would be repaired at a time. It will take 3 to 5 days for the concrete to set before workers move on to the next set of spaces.

“The work will start at the back of the parking lot,” Schmidt said. “The parking lot is expected to be complete by the end of September.”

Schmidt said that people planning to visit county facilities should make sure to add some extra time in order to find a parking space. He said there are plenty of public parking areas in and around downtown.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schmidt said that part of improvements to the parking lot include adding trash receptacles. Other work includes repairing the drainage gates in the sally port and loading dock of the administration building, along with repairing curbs around the buildings and adding pipe bollards at the entrances of the courtyard.

He said to prevent motorists from driving through the courtyard bollards are being installed. Last year, a driver drove up the steps at Main Street, across the courtyard and down another set of steps before exiting on Second Street, causing $14,000 in damages.

The driver pled guilty, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay for the damages.

Schmidt said the county recently completed the upgrade of the ADA ramp at the Administration Building. He said the county received a $50,000 grant in helping bring the ramp up to ADA compliance. Reed Concrete, Inc. of Edwardsville did the work.

The cost for Gillihan Concrete, Inc. of Edwardsville to replace the parking lot concrete and make repairs and improvements around the courthouse and administration building is $383,922.

In June, the Madison County Board approved a $14.3 million contract with Plocher Construction on Highland for the jail renovation project.

More like this: