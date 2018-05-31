EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County and Ameren Illinois will soon be giving away air-conditioners to qualified low-income households.

Madison County Community Development is partnering with Ameren to provide energy efficient window air-conditioning units to eligible households at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines. The county will start taking appointments at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

For an appointment to apply for an air-conditioner call 618-296-6485. Households that received air conditioners during the past three years are not eligible.

Guidelines for qualification:

Each household member must provide gross income documentation for the entire household/family income the past 90 days. Everyone 18 years or older my provide income documentation.

Applicant must present a picture ID.

Family must reside in Madison County.

Each household/individuals must complete an intake form.

Must provide Social Security cards for each household member

Be 60 years or older or suffer from a medical condition that can be relieved by air conditioning. Any person younger than 60 must provide a letter from the applicant’s physician containing a specific ailment a household member suffers from or have children under the age of 5 regardless of an existing medical condition. Medical conditions may include COPD, emphysema, coronary disease or immediate terminal illness.

Each household must provide a current copy of their utility bill to prove they have utilities and are not delinquent or disconnection notice. Utility must be less than $500.

Household must fall under the following income guidelines

2018 Poverty Income Guidelines 125 percent Poverty Family size 3 months 1 $3,793.75 2 $5,143.75 3 $6,493.75 Article continues after sponsor message 4 $7,842.75 5 $9,193.75 6 $10,543.75 7 $11,893.75 8 $13,243.75 For each additional person, add $1,350

A qualified household will only receive one air conditioning unit. Applicants will be required to show a photo ID with they pick up their AC unit and only the person who applied will be allow to pick up the unit.

Staff will present a release/waiver/indemnifying agreement to those who pick up an air conditioner and it be signed for tracking purposes. Staff from Community Services Block Grant (CDBG), the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Weatherization administer the program.

