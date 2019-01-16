EDWARSDSVILLE — Madison County officials are set to approve a $2.3 million road construction project for Seiler Road in Godfrey.

The County Board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night for the reconstruction of Seiler Road from Humbert Road, east 1.21 miles to approximately 460 feet west of Wenzel Road. On Jan. 10, the Transportation Committee approved awarding the contract to Stutz Excavating, Inc. of Alton, who submitted the lowest of eight bids.

County Engineer Mark Gvillo said Phase 1 is set to start with tree clearing and the relocation of utility lines within the next few weeks.

“Once the contract is awarded and signed they have until April 1 to get trees cleared,” Gvillo said.

Gvillo said he’s not sure yet if the road would be closed during that time. The public can visit the county’s website at https://cms4.revize.com/revize/madisoncounty/departments/highway2/road_closure.php to to check if there is a road closure.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto and chair of the Transportation Committee said he is pleased work will start soon on Seiler Road. He said the road is an important corridor in Northern Madison County.

“There are a lot of residents who travel along Seiler Road,” McRae said. “The improvements are a long time coming.”

County Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey agreed.

“I’m glad to see the start of this project,” Walters said. “It will be a much safer road once construction is complete.”

The project will also include storm drainage improvements, hot-mix asphalt pavement along with other necessary work. In 2017, the county approved $300,000 on engineering study costs and for the purchase of right-of-ways in anticipation of the Seiler Road project.

During the past year, the county spent approximately $4.15 million in County Roads, County Bridge and Motor Fuel Tax funds to finance various road and bridge projects, improvements and maintenance. The county also spent $1.3 million in federal funding on road construction.

“We are happy the Seiler Road project in moving forward,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We are also working on other important projects throughout the county.”

