EDWARDSVILLE — Officials are planning to host a summit that will create a stronger network for agencies and organizations who provide aid to Madison County residents in crisis.

“Many residents find themselves in a place of personal and financial crisis and often times resource providers don’t always know how to work together or know about all the services that are available for their clients,” Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said. “We want to bring service providers together to connect and teach them more about what they can do.”

Bodenbach said various entities approached Community Development asking for assistance in creating the network.

“It’s about helping people in a place of crisis get to a place of stability,” Bodenbach said. “They are helping people who are the most vulnerable.”

The Grants Committee passed a resolution Monday that will allow Community Development to move forward with the plan to host the two-day workshop event. The summit, which is not to exceed $15,000, will place in the fall and will be a large workshop format for those who offer assistance to those in need.

The funding for the event will come from the county’s Urban Development Action Grant.

The Finance Committee will take action on the resolution Wednesday before it’s sent to the County Board on June 20.

Madison County Board member Clint Jones, of Maryville, and chair of the Grants Committee, said he liked the idea of the summit. He said it is about creating a greater network for those who help people in need.

“It’s about forming better communication between agencies and organizations throughout the county,” Jones said.

