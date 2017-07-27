EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County is hosting a seminar for local elected and appointed officials on the Illinois Open Meetings Act and the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the County Board room of County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Local elected officials, including Madison County Board members, township and municipal officials, school district leaders and school board members, park, library, fire and water district and department heads are invited and encouraged to attend.

The guest speakers will be Christopher Boggs and Ella York with the Public Access Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Boggs and York are both assistant attorney generals.

The seminar also will cover the State Officials & Employees Ethics Act. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation.

“This seminar is not only open to public officials, but citizens are welcome to attend as well,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

There is no cost to attend this seminar, but seating is limited. To register email: Cynthia M. Ellis, public relations and communications manager for Madison County, at cmellis@co.madison.il.us.

It is the legal responsibility of public officials to educate themselves under the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

