WOOD RIVER — Madison County is offering its residents a free, household hazardous waste collection day next month, but residents are required to register in order to drop off materials.

The Planning and Development Department will host the collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. The Facilities Management Committee approved used of the property for the event on Tuesday.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said household Hazardous Waste poses a threat to public health and the environment. He said following a collection event in June in Collinsville he’s heard nothing but positive feedback.

“People were excited about it,” he said. “Proper disposal of hazardous materials is key to keeping our homes and communities clean and safe.”

Kim Petzing, the county’s resource management coordinator said, there were xx households that dropped off hazardous waste in June.

“Pre-registration is mandatory, which cuts down on wait times to drop off materials,” Petzing said. “People were in an out in five minutes (at last event) compared to previous years where they would wait for hours to drop off items.”

The event is open to Madison County residents. Collections are for residential waste only and business waste is not accepted.

Petzing said residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Make your online reservation at https://MadisonCountyHHWRegistration.as.me/. Residents without computer access can call the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647 to reserve their spot.

Items that can be disposed include: oil based paints; pesticide;, cleaning solvents; paint thinners; hobby chemicals; antifreeze; pool chemicals; household batteries; items containing mercury, i.e. thermostats, thermometers; herbicides; motor oil; old gasoline; lawn fertilizers/chemicals; used/empty propane tanks; lead acid batteries; and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Funding for the events come from the county’s landfill tipping fees. For more information about accepted items and event contact the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647.

County Board member Tom McRae, of Bethalto, and member of the Facilities Committee, said that collection event was a great service to the taxpayers.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of it,” McRae said. “This is a great use of our county resources (tipping fees.)”

