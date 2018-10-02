WOOD RIVER — Madison County will hold a vehicle surplus sale on Saturday, Oct. 6 at its Wood River facility.

The auction, which will begin at 9 a.m. at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, will sell more than a dozen vehicles and equipment. The items, which will be sold to the highest bidder, include trucks, box trailers, SUVs, cars and vans.

This will be the first vehicle surplus held by the county since 2009.

Criteria for designating items as surplus includes evaluating their condition, usefulness and lifespan. Auction proceed will go back into the county’s general fund budget.

Ahrens and Niemeier Auction Service, LLC is managing the sale. A list and photos of vehicles can be viewed online at www.a-nauctions.com.

