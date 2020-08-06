EDWARDSVILLE — A section of Seiler Road in Godfrey will be closed starting Monday, as crews begin $3.44 million in reconstruction.

Work is estimated to be completed in spring 2021. The project includes earthwork, storm drainage improvements, re-pavement, and other projects.

During construction, Seiler Road between Wenzel and Seminary roads will be closed to through traffic.

“I’m happy we are able to progress with this major corridor in northern Madison County,” County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto and chair of the Transportation Committee said.

McRae said the county is appreciative of the cooperation of the local residents, especially those who gave construction easements to help move the project forward.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These improvements are a long time coming,” he said.

The reconstruction will include asphalt paving and storm drainage improvements, which will make the road much safer. The road closure and other information will be posted on the Highway Department of the county’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/highway2/index.php.

Crews finished the first phase of the 1.21-mile road construction project between Humbert and Wenzel roads earlier this year at $2.21 million.

County Board member Ray Wesley of Godfrey said the reconstruction of Seiler Road is part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety as well as take care of the normal “wear and tear” maintenance of roadways.

“Our goal is to make our roadways safer for drivers,” Wesley said. “I believe we are achieving that and helping to prevent traffic accidents.”

More like this: