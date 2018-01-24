MADISON COUNTY - Second and Third Grade teachers from school districts in Madison County participated in a “Mad about Math” workshop on January 23rd that provided the opportunity for them to focus on their math curriculum, their instructional materials, and the assessments that their districts use. These teachers also shared what worked best in their classrooms in an effort to help others become the best.

The teachers who attended this workshop will return to their districts and to their schools and share what they have learned about the most effective methods to teach math to their colleagues.

This workshop is one of several that are offered by the Regional Office of Education’s School Improvement division. Robert Daiber, Regional Superintendent of Schools for Madison County, said, “Although Madison County is the home of great teachers and great schools, we are constantly working to become better.”

