EDWARDSVILLE - Tom Haine announced a new initiative by the State’s Attorney’s Office to strengthen and improve the prosecution of domestic violence cases in Madison County.

“During the campaign, and since taking office, I heard from numerous leaders throughout our justice system that our current domestic violence protocols and procedures were outdated,” Haine said. “So, over the past few months we have worked with law enforcement to design new, modernized, and streamlined Guidelines and Best Practices that will allow us to effectively work with law enforcement to prosecute these complex crimes, protecting victims from further abuse,” said Haine.

This new initiative reflects a unified response by all law enforcement agencies to focus especially on one particularly dangerous form of domestic violence – Intimate Partner Violence.

“Collaboration and communication between the State’s Attorney’s Office and police departments is a key part of the plan,” Haine said. “We are grateful for the dedicated group of officers who work tirelessly to keep us all safe.” Haine also thanked the efforts of Assistant State’s Attorneys Gina McNabnay and Phillip Voss, who will now comprise the new Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Task Force at the State’s Attorney’s Office. “Gina and Phil did fantastic work making this vision a reality, traveling the county and meeting with dozens of law enforcement leaders to involve them in the design of these new guidelines,” Haine said. “I know they will continue to work hard on behalf of victims.”

