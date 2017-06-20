Zachary L. HayesEDWARDSVILLE - On Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2017, the Madison County State's Attorney reviewed the case concerning the false reporting of a robbery and stabbing, described above.

The following person was charged in the incident:

Zachary L. Hayes

23 years old

700 block of Short St.

Bethalto, IL.

The theft charge stems from money stolen from Family Dollar Store. The disorderly conduct is the result of false reporting the robbery/stabbing. Bond was set at $100,000.

In a statement released Monday morning by the Wood River Police Department, the Hayes allegedly said they were robbed and stabbed on the east side of the building. The wounds were described by the first officer on the scene as "superficial," Wood River Police said. Hayes was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The alleged description of the suspect was dispatched and a perimeter was established, Wood River Police said. The Alton Police Department K-9 Unit also responded.

Shortly after the call, evidence was gathered indicating the robbery/stabbing did not, in fact, occur. The alleged victim, Hayes, was later interviewed at the hospital and was arrested.

