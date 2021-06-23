EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine today announced Wednesday that Laura Schmittling, 27, of Collinsville, was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, and one count of reckless homicide stemming from a traffic accident in November of 2020.

Haine said on November 10, 2020, Illinois State Police responded to a four-vehicle automobile accident on I-55 South near the Livingston exit. An 8-year-old was killed in the accident, and a 2-year-old suffered severe facial fractures. Toxicology reports showed that Schmittling, the driver and mother of the children, allegedly had methamphetamines, amphetamines, and THC in her system at the time of the crash.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy,” Haine said, “but the circumstances, in this case, are especially heartbreaking. Driving while intoxicated is unacceptable and can have deadly consequences.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Under Illinois law, the penalty for an aggravated DUI causing death charge is 3-14 years in prison. The penalty for aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm charge ranges from probation to 12 years in prison, and the reckless homicide charge is punishable from probation to five years in jail. Schmittling’s bond was set at $250,000 by Madison County Associate Circuit Judge Janet Heflin.

Haine also thanked the Illinois State Police and Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Wykoff for their excellent work in this case.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this:

Related Video: