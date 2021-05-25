EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Tuesday that Devin P. Brazier, 27, of Alton, has been charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Haine said the alleged victim was 11 months old.

Haine issued a thank you to the Alton Police Department, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Assistant State's Attorney Alison Foley for their excellent work on this case.

“Crimes against innocent children are truly the worst,” Haine said. “These charges are just the most recent example of Madison County’s dedicated efforts to bring child predators to justice. Everyone’s vigilance is key to this effort. We encourage citizens to get involved and report possible crimes against innocent children so wrongdoers can be held accountable in a court of law.”

“Madison County is blessed with a wide network of law enforcement and child advocacy agencies who professionally investigate heinous and unspeakable acts against children so these predators can be brought to justice,” Haine continued. “These dedicated public servants are not seeking the limelight, but are changing lives every day. It is an honor for my office to work with them to effectively prosecute those who prey upon children.”

Under Illinois law, the penalty for an enhanced Class X felony is 6 to 60 years in prison. Due to truth in sentencing laws, it is non-probationable and he must serve 85 percent of the sentence. The penalty for a Class 1 felony is 4 to 15 years in prison.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

