EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County Grand Jury has indicted Kyle Swanson, 30, with unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, and assault as the result of various actions relating to his involvement with KTS Predator Hunters organization.

Haine said an investigation into this matter was conducted by agents of the Illinois State Police. The findings of that investigation were presented to the members of the Grand Jury who found sufficient evidence to indict the defendant.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Grand Jury’s decision here reflects the fundamental idea that when members of a community decide to take justice into their own hands, even for laudable purposes, they can place themselves and others in danger and damage potential cases,” Haine said. “We have tremendous law enforcement agencies in Madison County, and the public needs to let them do their job. Having a citizenry that is observant of suspicious behavior and criminal activity is important, but citizens must utilize the existing law enforcement channels to ensure that true justice is pursued, where criminals are caught and exposed but with sufficient evidence that can hold up in a court of law and sustain a conviction, all the while respecting each individual’s right to presumed innocence under our Constitutional system. When members of a community decide to take justice into their own hands, they can place themselves and others in danger, damage potential cases, and violate citizen’s fundamental rights.”

Haine said the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office encourages individuals to reach out to their local law enforcement agencies if they witness suspicious behavior or suspect criminal activity.

The charges issued by the Grand Jury are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

More like this:

Related Video: