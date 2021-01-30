

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that charges have been upgraded in the case of Moneer Damra, the SIUE nursing student, shot by a firearm on January 14, 2021, in Glen Carbon. Damra died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from injuries suffered that night.

Jacob S. Godoy, 16, of Woodson Terrace, MO., and Jimmy R. Ortiz, 24, of Hazelwood, MO., were charged with two counts of first-degree murder today in the senseless tragedy.

State’s Attorney Haine also announced bond on both has been raised to $1 million apiece.

“The passing of Moneer Damra adds great tragedy onto what is already a great injustice,” Haine said. “As an ROTC cadet and student, he was an inspiring young man. Madison County will seek the maximum sentence available under the law for his brutal killing.”

The SIUE community and the region are devastated and mourn the loss of junior nursing student Damra, of Chicago, who died Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook made the following statement: “From all that I know, Moneer was filled with so much potential, had such a big heart, and made a positive impact on everyone around him. It is absolutely heartbreaking."

