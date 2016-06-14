EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed felony charges Monday afternoon against four different individuals in a weekend shooting out of Granite City.

Lavonce A. James (d.o.b. 08/17/1992) is facing charges of Attempt First Degree Murder (Class X Felony), Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony), Armed Robbery (Class X Felony), and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 Felony). Additionally, Armed Robbery (Class X Felony) charges have been filed against three other defendants, Nicholas A. Herrera (d.o.b. 11/06/1995), Paige M. Keils (d.o.b. 12/12/1995), and Brooke S. Ray (d.o.b. 07/09/1997).

Officers from the Granite City Police Department were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. on June 10th, 2016, in response to shots fired at the Economy Inn on Chain of Rocks Rd. Two witnesses on the scene reported that Austin Pearse had been shot during an argument with two unknown males that had arrived at the hotel. The preliminary investigation has indicated that the shooting may have been drug related. James is accused of shooting Pearse, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck. Furthermore, James, along with Herrera, Keils, and Ray, have all been charged with Armed Robbery as the investigation revealed the shooting took place during an attempted robbery.

Lavonce James’ bond is set for $500,000 while bonds for Nicholas Herrera, Paige Keils, and Brooke Ray were set at $250,000. The defendants are currently in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

“We will never tolerate the kind of violence represented in these charges,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “Any individual who inflicts this kind of harm on our community will feel the heavy hammer of the justice system come down upon them."

State’s Attorney Gibbons thanked his First Assistant Jennifer Mudge and the Granite City Police Department for their coordination in the investigation of this case.

Class X felonies are non-probationable and carry a penalty of 6-30 years in prison. The maximum charge for a Class 2 Felony is 3-7 years in prison.These charges, as well as the statements made herein, is based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.





