EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today a Madison County jury found Kevin Campbell guilty of first-degree murder and the discharge of a firearm, stemming from an October 2018 shooting in Venice. This case marked the first murder trial in Madison County in over a year due to the COVID shutdowns.

“We are very glad Tyrone Williams’s murderer has been brought to justice,” said Haine, “I hope this will provide some measure of relief to his family. Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Katie Warren did a tremendous work bringing this case together. It was a true team effort. They should be very proud.”

Campbell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following the shooting death of Tyrone Williams on the morning of October 6, 2018. Williams was found dead in the parking lot of Williams Autobody in Venice. An argument from earlier in the evening preceded the shooting.

Haine thanked members of the State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit, Venice Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Madison County Sheriff’s department for their assistance with this case.

“I am also grateful for the efforts of the court, and the diligence of the jurors, as we all worked through the COVID mitigation protocols with success and professionalism,” said Haine. “This case shows our citizens that Madison County’s justice system is rolling again, and the serious cases to come will be able to tried professionally, fairly, and expeditiously.”

