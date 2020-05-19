SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday three new COVID-19 deaths each in Madison County and St. Clair County. IDPH announced 146 additional deaths statewide.

The Madison County COVID-19-associated deaths included two females in their 80s and one female in 90s. In St. Clair County, there was a male in his 60s, a female in her 80s and a male in his 80s listed as COVID-19 deaths.

As of Tuesday, Madison County has 499 positive COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths, Macoupin County has 42 cases and 1 death, Jersey has 19 positive cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun County 1 case. St. Clair County has 832 positive COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

Edwardsville has 108 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 86 cases, Granite City has 59 cases, Glen Carbon 57 cases, Collinsville 41 cases, Godfrey 19 cases, Wood River 17 cases, Troy and Wood River 17 cases and East Alton 10 cases.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDPH said Tuesday there were 1,545 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of deaths throughout the state:

- Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kendall County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 100+

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this:

Related Video: