EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County and the U.S. Department of Labor signed an agreement Wednesday afternoon for a registered apprenticeship program with Employment and Training Workforce Development Board.

The agreement allows the Madison County Workforce Development Board to work with local employees to assist them in hiring and training individuals through a registered apprenticeship program.

“Apprenticeships are where things seem to be moving and we're able to get people hands-on training through the employer and use some of our funding that way rather than just classroom training,” Gerry Schuetzenhofer, Chairman of the Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board, said. “The employers we have here would like to expand and they need a trained workforce.”

