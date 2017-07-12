GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is announced Tuesday it is currently attempting to locate a juvenile who was reported as a missing/runaway from Godfrey, Illinois, on June 25, 2017.

The juvenile is Ivy Lynette Watson, 16, a black female, of the 1200 block of Preis Lane, Godfrey.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Ivy was last seen at her Godfrey home on June 25 and she left on her own accord. Foul play is not suspected, but the sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone with information about Ivy’s whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office or their local police department.

Ivy is a black female standing approximately 5’10”, with a medium build, the sheriff's office said. The attached photograph was taken in June 2017 and is believed to be an accurate depiction of her current appearance.

Anyone with any information contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

(618) 692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

(618) 692-0871 (Investigative Division)

(618) 296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

