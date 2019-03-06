EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a joint statement about the Tuesday house fire in Bethalto Wednesday morning.

The statement was as follows: “We are continuing to investigate the tragic events of Tuesday’s fatal house fire in the 4000 block of Culp Lane, Bethalto, Illinois. The investigation could take months to complete and will focus on identifying a caused of the fire.

“Four of our region’s dedicated and selfless firefighters were injured while battling the fire,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Three of those firefighters injured are expected to make full recoveries.

“Tragically Captain Jake Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District suffered fatal injuries in the efforts to bring the fire under control.”

The Sheriff's Office continued: "It is with the deepest of sympathies that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office offers our thoughts and prayers to Captain Ringering’s family and friends. We ask that everyone keep Captain Ringering, his family, friends, the Godfrey community, and all of those affected by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

