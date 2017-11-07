EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies have obtained possession of property and suspects it was stolen. The sheriff's office posted photos of the property and is seeking any possible info about them.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies took possession of the property in the attached images, suspecting that it was stolen. If anyone has recently been the victim of a burglary or theft please review the images to see if the items belong to you or someone you know, who was the victim of a recent burglary or theft.

The items include World War II medals, jewelry, a New York Yankee's Stein, Cardinal memorabilia, a stamp collection, collectable coins and more. One of the items has what appears to be the initials T.P. written on it.

Anyone having information related to the possible owner is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office via the contact numbers provided, or via Facebook Message.

(618) 692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

(618) 296-3000 (Annoymous Tip Line)

