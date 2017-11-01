GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in an armed robbery and stolen vehicle cases in Godfrey.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. on October 31, 2017, an unknown black male, armed with a handgun, robbed the Dollar General Store located at 2900 West Delmar Ave., Godfrey.

The suspect is described as approximately 6-foot tall, thin build, wearing black clothing, with a hoodie and unique black and white tennis shoes. He is believed to be in his mid to late 20s, but could be in his early 30s. He had a goatee type mustache and beard at the time of the robbery and was wearing black gloves.

The sheriff’s office also took a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the 3700 block of West Delmar in Godfrey. The vehicle was stolen sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to the victim. The stolen vehicle may be associated with the robbery, but at this point that isn’t confirmed.

The stolen vehicle is described as a gray in color 2015 Jeep Patriot, with Illinois Registration Y862561.

Anyone having information as to the possible identify of the suspect or location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Massage or preferable through the following contact numbers:

618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

