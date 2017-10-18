GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office put out a request for help in identifying a suspect from a liquor theft incident at the Godfrey Schnucks on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, employees of the Godfrey Schnucks approached a female on the parking lot, who allegedly stole four bottles of liquor from the business.

The sheriff's office said the female began arguing with the employees and threw two of the full bottles of liquor at them. She dropped the other two bottles on the lot and fled on foot. The female entered a blue full size van and fled the area. A still image of the female suspect is attached.

If you know the female please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers, or by Facebook Message.

Dispatch (618) 692-4433

Anonymous tip Line (618) 296-3000

