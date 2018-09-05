GODFREY – The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a “person of interest” identified with a recent car burglary and credit card theft in Godfrey.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 4, when a report of a car burglary came from the 4900 block of Paris Drive in Godfrey. Among the items stolen was a credit card. Dixon said that credit card was then utilized in both a Godfrey and Wood River service station. In the former, a clear surveillance image of the individual attempting to use the card was captured. Captain Dixon said he hopes someone recognizes the man in the image, saying deputies are not sure if the man was a part of the burglary or just given the card at this time. He is wanted for questioning as of now.

Article continues after sponsor message

Like many other vehicular burglaries in Madison County, Dixon described the car burglary in Godfrey as a “crime of opportunity,” adding the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident.

“We'd like to take this chance to remind people to keep their cars locked,” Dixon said. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of the time, these guys won't bust a window. That would alert people to their presence. If cars are locked, your chances of becoming a victim to things like this are slim to none.”

Credit cards are not the only items taken from vehicles in such incidences. Dixon said cash, electronics, purses and even guns are taken from vehicles. He said losing these items can cause “major headaches” for victims and law enforcement alike and all the trouble of having to replace them could be avoided by simply locking vehicles.

Anyone with information on this person of interest is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office dispatch line at (618) 692-4433 or its anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

More like this: