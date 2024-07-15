GODFREY - A 17-year-old girl from Godfrey, Ann Geisler, has been reported missing, the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, July 15, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Geisler, who is 5-foot-3 with black hair, was last seen at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was wearing a black Nirvana shirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities believe Geisler may have gotten a ride or used someone’s phone to call for one. A butterfly tattoo seen in a circulated photo of her is confirmed to be fake, according to the sheriff's office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on Geisler’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-692-4433. A missing persons report has been filed for her.

More like this: