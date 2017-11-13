EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has requested assistance in identifying a suspect in a criminal damage to property case at the Madison County Courthouse early Friday.

The sheriff's office said at 2:13 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, an unknown suspect drove a white in color Chevrolet or GMC four door pick up truck between the Courthouse and the Administration Building in Edwardsville, damaging a metal bench and numerous concrete steps.

Images of the suspect vehicle that were captured during the event are attached.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Dixon said the following: "Notice the truck has tinted windows, a fiberglass tonneau bed cover, chrome steel wheels, and chrome running boards. The truck may have damage to the driver’s side front wheel/quarter panel from striking the bench and may have damage to the running boards and tailgate that was caused by hitting the steps.

"Let's hold this driver financially accountable for the cost of the repairs and not the tax payers. If this vehicle is familiar and/or you know who did this please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

"If you wish to remain annoymous and have a tip you may do so by contacting the Madison County Sheriff's Office Annoymous Tip Line at (618) 296-3000."

