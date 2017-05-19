GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Godfrey reports not a lot of calls for storm damage this morning, but a single vehicle motorcycle accident crash did occur overnight on the Great River Road.

Will Dimitroff of Madison County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle crash was fatal and no identity has been released at this time.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The River Road was closed for a few hours for investigation," Dimitroff said.

There was no word from the sheriff's office on cause in the accident.

More will be released as information is provided...

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Sep 22, 2023 - Kampsville Woman Faces Burglary, Theft Charges

Aug 23, 2023 - Jerseyville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop On Illinois Route 100 In Calhoun County

5 days ago - Sangamon County Coroner Allmon Launches Investigation Into Funeral Home

5 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

 