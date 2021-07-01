EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released information about scam calls that are being made to local residents where they claim to be a member of the sheriff's office team.

"In one instance, they are claiming to be Captain Kristopher Tharp," the sheriff's office said. "The scammer has proceeded to advise at least one person that they had been subpoenaed previously and missed the subsequent court day resulting in a 'Failure to Appear-Contempt of Court' warrant. Another person was told that they needed to contact Captain Tharp regarding a 'Confidential Legal Matter.' The caller will use words like 'urgent' and 'immediate attention required.' This is done to scare unsuspecting residents into giving the fraudster money.

"Know this is a scam! The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and threaten you with arrest or request money. If you receive such a call please just hang up. The caller ID will indicate that the call originated in “Madison County, Edwardsville, Illinois.”

The sheriff's office continued and said: "The scammer is 'spoofing' the sheriff’s office phone number of 618-692-6087. It did not originate from us, and in fact, the calls are being made from another remote location. The scammer(s) are providing a call back number of 618-600-6901. If you call the number back, it will provide a voice greeting indicating it is the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. It is NOT. Remember do not entertain these calls and do not give them money."

Residents can contact the Madison County TRIAD at 618-296-2800 or the sheriff’s office non-emergency line 618-692-4433 to report these calls if you receive one.

