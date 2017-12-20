GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released an image of a suspect from a bank surveillance video in the Reliance Bank robbery Wednesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is presently on the scene of a robbery at Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The single black male suspect entered the bank on foot, shortly after 10 a.m., and approached a teller. The suspect requested currency and inferred a weapon. He fled the building on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators and deputies are currently on the scene conducting an investigation and searching for the suspect, who remains at large.

If you know this subject or have information related to the robbery please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

More like this: