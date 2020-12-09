LIVINGSTON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office provided more detailed information about the fatal crash at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the intersection of Veteran's Memorial Drive and Rodenberg Street in Livingston.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Olive Fire Department and Hamel EMS were also dispatched to the scene. Deputies arrived and determined a passenger vehicle was traveling north on Veteran’s Memorial Drive when the driver lost control, exited the roadway, and overturned.

The vehicle was occupied by four juveniles, who were all injured. The driver and two of the occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

One of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Arch Helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital. That passenger was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this tragic crash.

