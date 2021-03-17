Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile - Kaeann E. Crow.

Crow is 13 years old and 5-foot-7, 195 pounds.

"Kaeann left her residence located in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Road, Grantfork at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

"Anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or the Anonymous Tip Line 618-296-3000."