Law Enforcement Agencies Join Hands, Work Together For Several Arrests
EDWARDSVILLE - Several agencies joined hands and worked together for a large series of arrests recently. Below are head and shoulders photos and charges and the various individuals.
In late July 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several shed burglaries outside the Worden area. In addition, several vehicle burglary reports in the region began to following along with reports of stolen vehicles and residential burglaries. Specifically, numerous other law enforcement agencies in the region began seeing an influx of vehicle burglaries as well as stolen vehicles. This included the Wood River/East Alton area and Macoupin County and Jersey County and different city jurisdictions inside Madison County. The cases all had common denominators and some evidence also corroborated that they may be linked. The majority of the burglary and stolen vehicle reports were similar and firearms were also taken in some of the offenses.
Working in conjunction with the SET (Sheriff’s Enforcement Team) unit, MEATF (Metro East Auto Theft Task Force), the Alton Police Department, the Wood River Police Department, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office enough information was developed to link suspects to other incidents occurring in the tri-county region.
Investigators from the Bethalto Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and MEATF developed enough information to execute a search warrant located at 7419 Old Moro Road, Moro, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Several subjects were taken into custody.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover one of the stolen vehicles and take some of the suspects in the stolen vehicle ring into custody. In addition, a firearm and a significant amount of narcotics were seized. The joint investigation would reveal that some of the suspects were still at large. Utilizing law enforcement intelligence information, another stolen vehicle was recovered as a result of a police pursuit on Interstate I-55 early on August 13, 2021. Two subjects were taken into custody during this instance. A large amount of suspected stolen property, narcotics, and firearms was seized.
Continuing the investigation, another suspect was located in the Cottage Hills area on August 13, 2021, in the evening hours, while occupying the stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled and a police pursuit ensued which ultimately ended in the Wood River levy area. During, both pursuits no people were injured.
The facts of the case surrounding the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against:
Matthew E. Bandy
Age 42
Moro, IL 62067
Charged with: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, and Unlawful use of Property. His bond was revoked on a previous charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Bryan J. Hicks
Age 37
Moro, IL 62040
Charged with: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver (over 5 grams), His bond was set at $60,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Billy J. McCane
Age 32
Alton, IL 62040
Charged with: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Offenses related to Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond was set at $60,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Chances R. Hart
Age 28
Cottage Hills, IL 62018
<>Charged with: Offenses related to Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond was set at $60,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Kelsey L. Henke
Age 30
Moro, IL 62067
Charged with: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Offenses related to Motor Vehicle Theft. Her bond was set at $60,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Curtis L. Faust
Age 22
St. Louis MO 63303
Charged with: Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X), Unlawful possession of Weapon by Felon (Class 2), Offense related to Motor Vehicle. His bond was set at $150,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Shirley K. Black
Age 30
Alton, IL 62002
Charged with: Offenses related to Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $80,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
Larry D. Thompson
Age 35
Alton, IL 62002
Charged with: 3 Counts of Offenses related to Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property Over $10,000.00, and Aggravated Fleeing Eluding. His bond was set at $150,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
These subjects face additional charges from other city departments and through other counties. This is a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies work with one another to accomplish a common goal of seeking justice for victims.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional information from the public on identifying the key fobs located during the investigation. The pictures are attached to this posting.
The Sheriff of Madison County, John Lakin, would like to give a special thanks to those departments that shared information and participated in the investigation. A large majority of these incidents were believed to be either unreported or unknown to the victims. As a public safety announcement, the public is reminded to please secure all vehicles when they are not occupied. Firearms nor key fobs should not be left unattended in vehicles. This simple step helps deter thefts in the area and these incidents from happening.
The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.
Captain David Vucich
Chief of Investigations, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
