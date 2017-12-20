EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday, December 19, 2017, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office made their seventh drop off in regard to the "Rx 4 Safety" prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the Police Chiefs of Madison County, in this seventh collection, have collected just over 1,900 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff's Office has disposed of nearly 5 tons of medication.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This is a collective effort, between the community and law enforcement, to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and also to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop off bins are located at the following Police Departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.

Article continues after sponsor message

The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Citizens don't have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.

These are the items we CAN accept:

  • Any over the counter medications
  • vitamins
  • liquids
  • narcotics
  • cough syrup
  • prescription medicines
  • hormones
  • painkillers
  • antibiotics
  • ointments
  • oils
  • any unidentified pills

These are the items we CANNOT accept:

  • Oxygen tanks
  • asthma inhalers
  • mercury thermometers
  • hearing aids
  • household waste
  • sharps or needles

If you have any questions regarding this initiative, or the information provided in this release, please feel free to contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs, for the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618)296-4850.

More like this:

Apr 17, 2023 - Madison County’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Sep 22, 2023 - Kampsville Woman Faces Burglary, Theft Charges

Aug 11, 2023 - Captain Kristopher M. Tharp Signs Off For Final Time As Madison County Sheriff's Officer

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Aug 31, 2023 - Diaper Drive Organized for Newborn Alton Triplets

Related Video:

What to Expect During a Traffic Stop

 