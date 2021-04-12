EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office "Rx4 Safety" partnership with Madison County Planning and Development and all the police chiefs of Madison County continues to have great success. More than 1,860 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications were recently collected.

These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since the implementation of the RX4 Safety program, more than 11 tons of medication have been disposed of in the collection.

"This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen or misused," Sheriff Lakin said.

Secured drop-off bins are located at the following area police departments: Alton, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIUE, Troy and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the Illinois American Water Company.

"The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Sheriff Lakin said. "Citizens don't have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes."

The items accepted are:

Any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils and any unidentified pills.

Not accepted are: Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

Anyone with questions, please contact, Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, at (618) 296-4850.

