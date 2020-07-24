

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning on Thursday that several Illinois Department of Employment Security scams are circulating.

The Sheriff's Office sent out a copy of a document that people should check before doing anything:

If you received something like this in the mail you should:

Complete a credit check through one of the three major credit bureaus:

Trans Union

Esperian

Equifax

Contact the Illinois Dept. Of Employment Security (IDES)

1-800-814-0513

The Sheriff's Office added: "It is not necessary to make a police report unless your credit report reveals additional evidence of identity theft or monetary loss."

