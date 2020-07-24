EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning on Thursday that several Illinois Department of Employment Security scams are circulating.

The Sheriff's Office sent out a copy of a document that people should check before doing anything:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

If you received something like this in the mail you should:

Complete a credit check through one of the three major credit bureaus:

Article continues after sponsor message

Trans Union

Esperian

Equifax

Contact the Illinois Dept. Of Employment Security (IDES)
1-800-814-0513

The Sheriff's Office added: "It is not necessary to make a police report unless your credit report reveals additional evidence of identity theft or monetary loss."

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Sep 22, 2023 - Kampsville Woman Faces Burglary, Theft Charges

4 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

Aug 23, 2023 - Jerseyville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop On Illinois Route 100 In Calhoun County

Aug 11, 2023 - Captain Kristopher M. Tharp Signs Off For Final Time As Madison County Sheriff's Officer

 