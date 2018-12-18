CHICAGO - Tragedy hit the Chicago Police Department Monday night when two officers were struck and died on the city’s South Side after being struck by a train. The train was operated by the South Shore commuter rail line, which has links to Northern Indiana and Chicago.

The officers who died Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months. The officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m. Chicago police said two officers investigating a shots-fired call on the city's far South Side have died after being struck by a train.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement today: “We would like to extend our condolences to the families of Officer Edwardo Marmolejo #10101, Officer Conrad Gary #12003, and all of our brothers and sisters of the Chicago Police Department. Both Officer Marmolejo and Officer Gary were struck and killed by a commuter train while responding to a shots fired call.

“Please keep Officer Marmolejo's family, Officer Gary's, family and the entire Chicago Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

