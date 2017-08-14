GODFREY -The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating two similar Aggravated Vehicular Carjacking’s that occurred in the Village of Godfrey.

The first took place at 9 p.m. on June 29, 2017, at a home in the 300 block of Canary Lane, while the second occurred at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017, at a home in the 4800 block of D’adrian Drive.

In both incidents the female victims were approached in their garage, after returning home from running errands, by armed suspects. The suspects in both incidents were younger black males, who were armed with handguns and threatened to shoot the victims. In both cases the victim’s cooperated and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicles, without physically harming anyone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The initial stolen vehicle was recovered in St. Louis County days after the theft, when it was involved in a traffic accident in which the suspected driver of the vehicle died as a result of crash related injuries. The second vehicle was recovered early this morning after it was involved in a traffic accident off of I-55 in south St. Louis. Two black male suspects fled the vehicle after it crashed and are being sought by investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office cautions everyone to be observant when returning home at night and to watch for suspicious activity before exiting your vehicle. Please report any suspicious or unusual behavior or activity in and/or around businesses and homes that could be related to criminal activity.

If you are confronted by an armed suspect(s) demanding your vehicle, typically the safest course of action is cooperation.

Anyone with information related to these acts are encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 1-(618) 692-4433, or via our anonymous tip line at 1-618-296-3000.

More like this: